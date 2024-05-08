Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,197 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 143,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,755,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.42. 210,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,465. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $382.70 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

