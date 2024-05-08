Royal Bank of Canada Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,400.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,289.94.

Shares of TDG traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,319.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,388. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,083.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $766.00 and a 1-year high of $1,328.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

