iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,756 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

