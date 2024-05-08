Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,544.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. 2,989,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,182. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

