iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,387,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 287,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. 416,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,376. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

