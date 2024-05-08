American Electric Power Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 421,115 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 15,416% compared to the average daily volume of 2,714 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power
American Electric Power Price Performance
NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.58. 2,042,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
