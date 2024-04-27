MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MorphoSys Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.17.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.25. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 80.07% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. The business had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Featured Stories

