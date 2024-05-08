Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Zacks Research

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

SWN stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 671,290 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 300,574 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

