Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Critical Contrast

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products N/A N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech 6.84% 6.84% 6.40%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Alpha Pro Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.00 -$5.36 million ($1.34) N/A Alpha Pro Tech $61.23 million 1.18 $4.19 million $0.36 17.17

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products. Allied Healthcare Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allied Healthcare Products and Alpha Pro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Allied Healthcare Products on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, synthetic roof underlayment, and self-adhered roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

