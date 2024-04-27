Reviewing JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ) & Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ – Get Free Report) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares JOANN and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get JOANN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN -11.10% N/A -4.99% Sportsman’s Warehouse -2.25% -8.86% -2.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of JOANN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.4% of JOANN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 0 0 N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JOANN and Sportsman’s Warehouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse is more favorable than JOANN.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOANN and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.22 billion 0.00 -$200.60 million ($5.81) -0.01 Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.29 billion 0.10 -$29.00 million ($0.78) -4.23

Sportsman’s Warehouse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOANN. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOANN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

JOANN has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats JOANN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. Its products in arts and crafts, home décor, and other categories consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal décor and entertaining products; home décor accessories; ready-made frames; comprehensive assortment books and magazines; and non-merchandise services. The company offers its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio. On March 18, 2024, JOANN Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consist of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, firearms safety and storage products, reloading equipment, and shooting gear products; and optics, electronics, accessories, and other products comprising gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, optics, and two-way radios. Further, the company's stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, scope mounting and bore sighting, and cleaning services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label and special make-up offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost Creek, and Sportsman's Warehouse brands. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.