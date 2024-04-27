UBS Group Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$202.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$184.50.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$171.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$175.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$165.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

