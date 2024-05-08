CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$167.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$161.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$169.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$141.49 on Wednesday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$127.73 and a 12-month high of C$160.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$145.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

