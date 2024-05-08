NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Canada

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$13.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$8.35 and a 12 month high of C$14.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

