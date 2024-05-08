STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:STAA opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.80. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $68.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.
In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
