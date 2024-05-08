Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $223.47

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

