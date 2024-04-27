JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $15.14 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

