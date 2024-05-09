Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SU traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.26. The stock has a market cap of C$70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.92.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

