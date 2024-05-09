Amerigo Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

ARG stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,154. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2176101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

