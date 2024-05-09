FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FirstService stock traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$206.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,711. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$186.43 and a twelve month high of C$231.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$216.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$215.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.9558535 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FirstService

About FirstService

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total value of C$1,115,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total value of C$1,115,000.00. Also, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.10, for a total value of C$46,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,897. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.