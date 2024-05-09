Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $1,207,150.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darcy Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.19. 94,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,271. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.45 and a fifty-two week high of $351.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $81,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,151,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

