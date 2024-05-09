Jody Ford Sells 103,990 Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($420,663.07).

Trainline Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:TRN traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 324.40 ($4.08). The company had a trading volume of 505,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,445. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,516.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 316.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Trainline Plc has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($4.84).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

