Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases £156.30 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £156.30 ($196.36).

Mondi Price Performance

LON MNDI traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,586 ($19.92). 1,141,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,420.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,420.08. The company has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,615.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.61).

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,391.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Featured Articles

