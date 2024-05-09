Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TOY traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.60. 220,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,042. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

