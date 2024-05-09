CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) CEO Purchases $41,700.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
NYSE CVM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.23.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
