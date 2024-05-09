CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) CEO Purchases $41,700.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

NYSE CVM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 297.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

