Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Precigen (PGEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) recently:

3/26/2024 – Precigen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2024 – Precigen was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/20/2024 – Precigen had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Precigen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Precigen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2024 – Precigen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Precigen Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Precigen by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 571,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 236,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

