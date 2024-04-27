Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
ENSV stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
