Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enservco Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.