Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 224,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.