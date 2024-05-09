Westrock Coffee’s (WEST) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEST

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.46. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.