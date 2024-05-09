HC Wainwright Boosts Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $3.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Veru in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Veru Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of Veru stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $209.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.47. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 405.04% and a negative return on equity of 257.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

