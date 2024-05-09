HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after purchasing an additional 527,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 39.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 3,518.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth $6,706,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.