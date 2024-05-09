TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.