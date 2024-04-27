Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 1.2 %

ONVO opened at $1.00 on Friday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

