Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading 25% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 361,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 741,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 24.65% and a negative return on equity of 29,673.63%. The firm had revenue of C$17.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

