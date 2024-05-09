United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of United Co.s stock traded down C$0.74 on Thursday, hitting C$116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$117.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.61. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$98.32 and a twelve month high of C$119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

