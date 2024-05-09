Ark Restaurants Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of ARKR stock remained flat at $13.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

