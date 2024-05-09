Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 23,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 212,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

