Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:SJ traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$57.00 and a one year high of C$85.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.30.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. In related news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. Insiders bought 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJ

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.