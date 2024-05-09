Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 14,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 150,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $688.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

