Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 37,561 Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) by 1,146.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 172.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 475,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROSS opened at $11.08 on Friday. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

