Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70. 5,843,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 32,804,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LCID. Bank of America cut their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 546,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.