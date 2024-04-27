Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $280.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average of $283.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

