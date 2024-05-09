SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sees Large Volume Increase

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 660,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 970,021 shares.The stock last traded at 72.43 and had previously closed at 67.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 67.14.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is 52.64.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,844,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $99,595,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

