Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. Keros Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.09. 71,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

