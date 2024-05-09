Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Gap Down to $54.48

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.48, but opened at $52.01. Ziff Davis shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 17,834 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

