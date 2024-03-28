DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $37,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

