DDD Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,521,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 302,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 168,354 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance
Shares of VNM opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $584.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.
VanEck VietnamETF Profile
The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
