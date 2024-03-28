DDD Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,521,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 302,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 168,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNM opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $584.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.