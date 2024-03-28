DDD Partners LLC Buys 269,523 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,523 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vicarious Surgical worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.23.
RBOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
