Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $115,953.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,984,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
