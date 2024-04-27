Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Research Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Research Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $115,953.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,984,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

Research Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 1,200,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Research Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

