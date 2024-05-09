Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.100-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Solventum Trading Down 4.1 %

SOLV stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. 2,017,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,894. Solventum has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

