Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-4.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-4.500 EPS.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.43. 229,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,446. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.37.

Several analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

